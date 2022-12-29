The number of influenza cases is now exceeding the peak of this spring's wave

Flu arrives early as cases are up by over 80% in one week

The number of detected flu cases has gone up by more than 80% in a week, with the current wave exceeding this spring's peak and experts recommending vaccination against influenza.

The number of influenza cases reported by laboratories in the week starting 19 December soared to over 2,500 cases from just under 1,400 the previous week, an increase of 84%, the government said in a press release on Thursday.

The number of influenza cases is now exceeding the peak of this year's spring wave, the government said.

The flu arrived earlier this season than usual, Jean-Claude Schmit, the government's director of health said in an interview with Virgule last week. Young people are on average more affected by it as they are less likely to be vaccinated against influenza, he said.

General practitioners can carry out vaccinations and it is offered free of charge to anyone at risk or over the age of 65. Both the Covid-19 and the influenza vaccines can be administered on the same day, the government says on its website.

The number of people newly infected with Covid-19 hovered just over 1,600, staying stable compared to the previous week's roughly 1,500 cases. Eight people died with Covid-19 that week with an average age of 83.

While influenza is raging, Luxembourg is also grappling with bronchiolitis cases which affect mostly children.

Between early October and December, over 650 children were taken to the Centre Hospitalier du Luxembourg (CHL) to be examined for bronchiolitis, a disease that attacks the respiratory tract and can be especially dangerous for children under age of two, Health Minister Lenert said in response to a parliamentary question.

Just over 250 needed to be hospitalised over that period, without giving an age breakdown, Lenert said. The Centre Hospitalier has set up a crisis cell to keep up with the evolution of bronchiolitis cases. It has also increased the capacity of beds in existing units, Lenert said.

The health ministry also launched a campaign to raise awareness of the bronchiolitis outbreak, handing out pamphlets in Crèches and communicating via social media.

