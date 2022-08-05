Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Foreign jobhunters most hungry for Luxembourg, report says"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Foreign jobhunters most hungry for Luxembourg, report says".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Foreign jobhunters most hungry for Luxembourg, report says
Exclusive for subscribers
Recruitment

Foreign jobhunters most hungry for Luxembourg, report says

by Heledd PRITCHARD 3 min. 58 min ago
Three in four people searching online for jobs in Luxembourg last year were based abroad, although firms are still struggling to find staff
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Foreign jobhunters most hungry for Luxembourg, report says"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Foreign jobhunters most hungry for Luxembourg, report says".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic

If you want to change jobs or you've just arrived, here's a guide to finding work in Luxembourg
Luxembourg has the highest statutory minimum wage in Europe