Foreign Minister Asselborn in hospital with flu

The social-democrat, 73, is known well outside Luxembourg for his outspoken comments

The social-democrat, 73, is known well outside Luxembourg for his outspoken comments

Luxembourg Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn landed in hospital with a flu infection on Sunday night, his ministry said on Monday, leading him to suspend his planned activities for the coming days.

"Symptomatic treatment will be administered at the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg. The next days' trips have been cancelled and will be postponed to a later date," said the Foreign ministry's press release.

Jean Asselborn is 73 years old and is known widely outside Luxembourg for his outspoken views of the world. A year ago, Asselborn performed a public climbdown after saying that the war in Ukraine could only end if Russians killed President Vladimir Putin, calling his words an emotional slip of the tongue.

In August 2019, then justice minister and deputy prime minister Félix Braz suffered a heart attack, incapacitating him for several months. The government removed him from his role a month later, appointing Sam Tanson as justice minister and François Bausch as deputy prime minister.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.