Foreign Minister Asselborn remains ill with flu

Luxembourg Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn remained stricken with flu symptoms days after the 73-year-old landed in hospital.

Asselborn was first admitted to the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg on Sunday with an influenza type A virus infection. His fever “has stabilized and is tending to drop” in a positive sign of recovery, his ministry told Virgule on Wednesday.

The politician said on Facebook on Tuesday that he "would do his best to be fit again in a few days."

Asselborn is one of Luxembourg's most popular politicians, in November earning the approval of three-quarters of the country's voters in the most recent Politmonitor survey by polling firm TNS Ilres for the Luxemburger Wort and RTL.

He is widely known outside Luxembourg for his outspoken views of the world. A year ago, Asselborn was forced to backtrack from a statement that the war in Ukraine could only end if Russians killed President Vladimir Putin, calling his words an emotional slip of the tongue.

In August 2019, then-justice minister and deputy prime minister Félix Braz suffered a heart attack, incapacitating him for several months. The government removed him from his role, appointing Sam Tanson as justice minister and François Bausch as deputy prime minister.

