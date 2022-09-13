Former EU Commissioner Reding resigns from parliament

Reding joined the European Commission in 1999 and served as Vice-President under José Manuel Barroso between 2010 and 2014

Former European Commissioner and long-standing Luxembourgish politician Viviane Reding of the Christian Democrats is set to resign from her role as lawmaker in October as parliament enters a year leading up to elections.

The 71 year-old lawmaker told her party on Tuesday that she would be leaving politics, the CSV Christian Democrats said in a press release.

"I will retire from active politics and resign my mandate as a lawmaker on 1 October 2022. For 43 years, I have tried to do my best to make Luxembourg and Europe more liveable," she told party colleagues.

Viviane Reding was born in 1951 in Esch-sur-Alzette and was first elected to parliament in 1979. She is also a well-know name in EU politics, after she was first elected to the European parliament in 1989.



She joined the European Commission in 1999, and served as Vice Commission President under José Manuel Barroso between 2010 and 2014. Between 2014 and 2018, Reding returned to her seat in the European Parliament, before returning to Luxembourg. Elisabeth Margue, a 32 year-old lawyer and co-president of the CSV, is set to take over her seat in parliament.

