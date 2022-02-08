Four in five kids under 12 years have a smartphone

Three quarters of children between three and 11 spend around an hour a day on their smartphones

By 12-years-old almost 80% of children have a smart phone, a government agency supporting young people said on Tuesday.

Most children get a smartphone – which allows them to use the internet on the device – towards the end of primary school or the start of secondary school, the report from the National Youth Service said.

Three out of four children between ages three and 11 spend around an hour a day on their smartphones, the report said. 45% of parents of 12 to 16 year olds said their child spends more than three hours on their phones on a week-day and 60% on a weekend day.

The biggest parental concern is their children are spending too much time on their phones, that they are being exposed to fake news, or become victim of cyberbullying or other cybercrimes.

A report published during the pandemic by international crime agency Interpol the global lockdown had not hindered the work of cybercriminals, who have been taking advantage of people’s thirst for finding online information about the pandemic. The number of so-called phishing attacks had increased significantly since the beginning of the crisis, including in Luxembourg, according to the international law enforcement agency.

