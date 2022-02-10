Fourth vaccine for Luxembourg's most vulnerable

News comes as number of infections in first week of February dropped, Health Ministry data shows

Highly vulnerable adults can have a fourth jab three months after they had their last injection

Luxembourg’s most vulnerable, such as people undergoing chemotherapy, can now have a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine, the Health Ministry said late on Wednesday.



Adults with a compromised immune system, those who have had an organ transplant or those on dialysis can now get jabbed for a fourth time, three months after they had their last injection, either with their doctor or via appointment at a vaccination centre.

The news comes as the number of people who tested positive for the virus between 31 January and 6 February fell by a quarter to 11,003 compared to the previous week, the Health Ministry also reported. This is the second week in a row the number of people contracting the virus fell.

But the number of infections was particularly high in schools that week with infection clusters across 31 classes in 21 schools.

Luxembourg plans to join other European countries slowly loosening pandemic restrictions on people gathering, starting with giving restaurants and bars more time to operate and allowing larger gatherings, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said last week.

Parliament is set to vote on the bill on Friday afternoon.

Cafés, restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open beyond their current 23.00 closing time under proposed changes Bettel and Health Minister Paulette Lenert unveiled at a news conference.

Other easings proposed in legislation intended to replace restrictions that expire at the end of February include again allowing gatherings of up to 2,000 people, Bettel said. Rules that previously required people without booster jabs to take a test showing they were free of the virus would be relaxed to drop the extra test. People visiting hospitals will be required to show they have been vaccinated or recovered from an infection, plus be tested on site, the prime minister said.

