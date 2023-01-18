France strikes to disrupt cross-border commute

No trains will operate at all between Metz and Luxembourg from 08:00 to 16:00 on Thursday, with cancellations also expected on Wednesday

No trains will operate at all between Metz and Luxembourg from 08:00 to 16:00 on Thursday, with cancellations also expected on Wednesday

Most trains on the Nancy-Metz-Luxembourg line have been cancelled on Wednesday evening and Thursday

By Pascal Mittelberger and John Monaghan



(This article was updated in paragraph 3 and sub-head to reflect new timetable information)



Cross-border commuters travelling from France should expect significant disruption on Wednesday evening and Thursday as a nationwide strike against pension reform is bringing most train services to a halt.

Unions have called for day of strike action and demonstrations on Thursday in opposition to a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

During the entire day, only ten TER trains will connect Metz and Thionville with Luxembourg in each direction on Thursday, with a complete blackout between 08:00 and 16:00, according to timetables published by French railway operator SNCF on Wednesday afternoon. There will also be no direct trains between Nancy and Luxembourg.



A further nine trains running between Metz and Luxembourg have been cancelled on Wednesday evening, according to SNCF timetables, Virgule reported.

Employees should consider “teleworking where possible”, French government minister Clément Beaune said.

Cross-border staff commuting from France, Belgium and Germany make up around half of Luxembourg's almost 460,000-strong workforce.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.