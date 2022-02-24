France train strike to hit commuters on Friday

French rail company tells passengers not to travel between Metz and Luxembourg

Passengers have been advised to postpone journeys where possible on Friday

A strike at French state rail operator SNCF will hit commuters on Friday, with several trains travelling to Luxembourg set to be cancelled.

The company advised passengers travelling from the Grand Est region to “postpone journeys where possible”, after a number of trade unions called for strike action in a dispute over pay.

A total of nine trains have been cancelled between Metz and Luxembourg, with a further two services between Thionville and the Grand Duchy also affected.

Three trains during the rush hour between 6.45 and 8.00 have been pulled, although others are set to operate as planned. Passengers will be allowed to board bus services on the RTGR network, SNCF said.

Figures released by Luxembourg's official statistics agency Statec in 2019 - prior to the pandemic - estimated that more than 200,000 people cross into Luxembourg from France, Belgium or Germany every day to work.

