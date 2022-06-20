Free sunscreen stations installed across Luxembourg

Luxembourg Cancer Foundation operating 19 stations, each dispensing free sun cream and offering advice on how to protect oneself from sun

Luxembourg Cancer Foundation operating 19 stations, each dispensing free sun cream and offering advice on how to protect oneself from sun

Temperatures have been rising across Luxembourg, with an alert issued at the weekend

The Luxembourg Cancer Foundation has installed stations dispensing free sunscreen at 19 locations across the country, as part of a campaign to help protect people from skin cancer caused by overexposure to rays.

The stations are equipped with a contactless dispenser of sun cream, real time information on UV levels, and advice on the steps to take to protect yourself from the sun, the Foundation said.

It comes as Luxembourg swelters under a heatwave, with national weather service Meteolux issuing an alert at the weekend as temperatures reached 35 degrees.

We cannot show you this content. You have not given your consent to see this embedded content from twitter. Click here to change your preferences, then reload the page. Give consent

The campaign is a repeat of last year's initiative, when there were 10 stations in operation.

The 19 locations this year include several spots in the capital, such as Kinnekswiss Park, Skatepark Péitruss, and the Central Park in Kirchberg, as well as in the communes of Esch-sur-Sûre, Remich and Grevenmacher.

"Skin cancer is the leading cancer in Luxembourg," the Foundation says on its website, adding: "While the majority of the population is aware of the recommendations to follow to protect themselves... the implementation of the right actions to protect themselves from the sun remains limited."

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.