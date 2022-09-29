French commuters face travel chaos on Thursday evening

Passengers travelling from Luxembourg towards Metz are set for further disruption due to strike by French rail unions

Most trains on the Nancy-Metz-Luxembourg line were cancelled on Thursday morning

Commuters living in France are set to face travel chaos again on Thursday evening, with the cancellation of dozens of trains due to a nationwide train workers’ strike at French rail firm SNCF.

The estimated 9,000 people who travel daily on the Nancy-Metz-Luxembourg train line to work in the Grand Duchy were left stranded on Thursday morning after almost all connections were cancelled due to the strike, called by workers seeking improved wages and pensions.

Most trains from Luxembourg to Metz have been cancelled on Thursday evening and some will end their journey in Thionville, a note on the SNCF’s Facebook page shows.

Up to 6,000 SNCF workers are expected to take part in a demonstration in Paris on Thursday afternoon, walking from Place Denfert-Rochereau to Bastille, and a further 200 marches are due to take place across France.

Train line disruptions are expected to last until Friday morning in various parts of France.

Workers’ unions are opposing the government’s planned pension reform for railway workers, calling for higher salaries and the lowering of the planned minimum retirement age.

