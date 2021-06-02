Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English

A corner of Luxembourg that is forever green

A corner of Luxembourg that is forever green

by John MONAGHAN
A corner of Luxembourg that is forever green
Gaelic games

A corner of Luxembourg that is forever green

by John MONAGHAN/ today at 10:42

Guy Jallay
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "A corner of Luxembourg that is forever green"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "A corner of Luxembourg that is forever green".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Europe's oldest Gaelic club has been promoting Irish sports in the Grand Duchy since 1978
Exclusive for subscribers

Europe's oldest Gaelic club has been promoting Irish sports in the Grand Duchy since 1978

Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "A corner of Luxembourg that is forever green"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "A corner of Luxembourg that is forever green".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.

This might also interest you

Economy Minister Franz Fayot presented Luxembourg's plans to digitise the economy at a press conference on Monday
Six pilot projects will aim to help businesses and health sector to do more work online
Luxembourg by Kathryn OGLESBY 2 min. 21.06.2021
Luxembourg by John MONAGHAN 20.06.2021
The disappearance of Jurgen Conings in mid-May sparked a cross-border manhunt involving Luxembourg special forces and Interpol
The disappearance of Jurgen Conings in mid-May sparked a cross-border manhunt involving Luxembourg special forces and Interpol
The body of Jürgen Conings, a right-wing extremist whose disappearance had sparked a cross-border pursuit, was found on Sunday
Luxembourg by John MONAGHAN 20.06.2021
Luxembourg 4 min. 19.06.2021
The EU's anti-fraud office, OLAF, recommended the EIB should discipline dozens of its own staff following the investigation
The EU's anti-fraud office, OLAF, recommended the EIB should discipline dozens of its own staff following the investigation
In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you
Luxembourg 4 min. 19.06.2021
Luxembourg 18.06.2021
Sketch of an Ichthyosaurus
Sketch of an Ichthyosaurus
Only second discovery of the Temnodontosaurus subspecies since the 1940s in Germany
Luxembourg 18.06.2021
Luxembourg 2 min. 18.06.2021
Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna
Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna
Winners will far outnumber the losers in Europe, largest economies to benefit most
Luxembourg 2 min. 18.06.2021