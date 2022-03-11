Gazprombank operates on "blood money", protestors say

A handful of protesters on Friday drew attention to Russia's third-largest financial institution, calling Gazprombank Luxembourg complicit in the bloody invasion of Ukraine as it facilitates the Kremlin's crucial energy trade despite EU sanctions.

Gazprombank Luxembourg, which acts as a conduit for Russia’s oil and gas exports, has not been placed under the EU sanctions imposed on other Russian banks. The US and its allies have removed most Russian lenders from the SWIFT global payments system, which facilitates the international movement of money.

“We know that there’s a lot of Russian money in Luxembourg, like oligarchs’ investments and organisations like the Gazprombank, and those organisations are directly funding the war," said Mark Kitchell, a US and EU citizen working for Amazon who organised the demonstration.

“There’s been a lot of protests in Luxembourg since the invasion, and they’ve mostly been for peace, rather than against something that we can make a change about in Luxembourg,” he said.

The bank did not respond to a message seeking comment on Friday.

Police observe the protest against Russia's Gazprombank in Luxembourg City on Friday Alain Piron

The protestors, who were watched by a roughly equal number of police officers protecting the GPB International building in Bonnevoie, noted that the silver plate at the main entrance displaying the Gazprombank name had been removed.

“The smallest impact here is already a good thing,” said Olga Mudryk, a Ukraine native who co-owns the Bonnevoie Syriously restaurant run by refugees from Afghanistan and Syria. “We should do everything possible to cut the funding to Russia, because finances to Russia support the war.”

Mudryk, who has lived for nearly four years in Luxembourg, is now housing Ukrainian refugees who fled after Russia invaded the country two weeks ago. Her parents and brother remain in Kiev. The rest of Europe should take the steps necessary to end purchases of Russian oil and gas, even if it leads to disruptions and discomfort, Mudryk said.

“As my friend living in London said: put warmer socks and a sweater on so you won’t be so cold. You can’t have everything. You have to give something to gain more,” she said.

Protesters Iryna Nikitina (left) and Sergii Nikitin. Alain Piron

Demonstrators Iryna Nikitina and her husband Sergii Nikitin agreed that Europe should do what it must to become entirely independent from Russia’s fossil fuel supplies.

“We understand it’s a big problem for Europe, the shortage of gas, but we think alternative solutions should be found as soon as possible,” said Nikitina, who like her husband is a Ukraine native. “It’s already late but there’s still time to stop Putin. Every day, every minute it’s costing human lives, and Gazprom’s money is dripping with blood.”

The Big Four accounting firms, which all have operations in Luxembourg, said this week they would cut business ties between their global operations and the business in Russia and Belarus.

