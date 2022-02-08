Women's Day protests banned to same zone as antivaxxers

By Annette Welsch and Kate Oglesby

Protestors set to take to Luxembourg’s streets for International Women’s Day new month to draw attention to gender inequality have been told they will be restricted to the same parts of the capital as anti-vaccine demonstrators.



The protestors are due to gather on March 8 - as they have for the past two years – with participants set to march from the central train station to the Place d’Armes in the centre of the city.

But this year the marchers will be forced to take a different route, after rules imposed on organised protests in the city in the wake of violent demonstrations against Covid-19 measures at the end of last year.



The disorder led Luxembourg City Council to introduce a restricted zone for future protests, extending from the Glacis in Limpertsberg on to the Kirchberg district across the red bridge. Any protestor found outside the zone would face legal penalties, the capital's mayor Lydie Polfer warned in December.

"We are being equated with the anti-vaccine demonstrations,” Michelle Cloos, one of the organisers of next month's march, told the Luxemburger Wort. "But we don't insult the police, we don't spit or destroy anything.”

“We have always cooperated with the police and complied with all health and safety regulations. We don't want to be punished for that," Cloos added.

Around 2,000 protestors have registered for the demonstration on March 8, which is set to begin at 5pm.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.