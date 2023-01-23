Change Edition

German brothel workers accused of pimping in Luxembourg
Prostitution

German brothel workers accused of pimping in Luxembourg

by Emery P. DALESIO 2 min. today at 11:44
Six people on trial in Luxembourg are accused of organizing an illegal escort service from Trier, which operated home visits in Grand Duchy
