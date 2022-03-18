Luxembourg backs plan for payments to help with energy costs
The government has paved the way for financial support to cushion low-income Luxembourg households from fast-rising energy prices, by backing a payment scheme of up to €400, which will be presented to parliament for final approval.
A meeting of government ministers agreed on Friday to ask parliament to approve an energy bonus of between €200 and €400, depending on the composition of the household, according to a government statement released after the meeting.
The decision appeared to validate an October promise by Energy Minister Claude Turmes that poorer single people could expect €200 while a family of five would receive €400.
Friday's announcement comes after Luxembourg city officials said this week they would create a new, separate energy grant programme and raise the subsidy for low-income households.
Luxembourg's city council plans to vote on 28 March on a proposal to double the national government's energy assistance to qualifying families, by matching it with its own single payment of up to €350, a city spokesman said in an email to Luxembourg Times.
The capital's local authority also plans to increase its payments to struggling families under its so-called solidarity allocation scheme, which supports those on the lowest incomes. The council intends to raise its subsidy by between €90 to €435 for a single person and by €190 for a family of five or larger, who could soon get a once-a-year payment of €895, the spokesman said.
