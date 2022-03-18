Luxembourg backs plan for payments to help with energy costs

Luxembourg's national and city officials plan financial assistance to soften blow from rising inflation and energy prices

The government has paved the way for financial support to cushion low-income Luxembourg households from fast-rising energy prices, by backing a payment scheme of up to €400, which will be presented to parliament for final approval.



A meeting of government ministers agreed on Friday to ask parliament to approve an energy bonus of between €200 and €400, depending on the composition of the household, according to a government statement released after the meeting.

The decision appeared to validate an October promise by Energy Minister Claude Turmes that poorer single people could expect €200 while a family of five would receive €400.

Friday's announcement comes after Luxembourg city officials said this week they would create a new, separate energy grant programme and raise the subsidy for low-income households.

Luxembourg's city council plans to vote on 28 March on a proposal to double the national government's energy assistance to qualifying families, by matching it with its own single payment of up to €350, a city spokesman said in an email to Luxembourg Times.

The capital's local authority also plans to increase its payments to struggling families under its so-called solidarity allocation scheme, which supports those on the lowest incomes. The council intends to raise its subsidy by between €90 to €435 for a single person and by €190 for a family of five or larger, who could soon get a once-a-year payment of €895, the spokesman said.

