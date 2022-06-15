Government seeks to drop last major Covid restrictions

The government is seeking to remove the restrictions currently in place for visits to hospitals and care homes, although masks will remain

The government is seeking to scrap mandatory tests and vaccine requirements for visits to hospitals and care homes, the last major restrictions that are still in place to stop the spread of Covid-19, in a further sign that life in the country is returning to normal after the pandemic.

On Wednesday, ministers signed off on a law that - if approved by parliament - would get rid of the requirement to produce a negative test result or proof of vaccination when seeking treatment or visiting someone in hospitals and care homes, according to a government statement following a meeting of the government council.

The law would also scrap the need for employees in hospitals or care homes to show a negative test or a vaccine certificate, although mask wearing in the facilities will remain compulsory, according to the draft law.

Under the new proposals, the self-isolation period for those testing positive for Covid-19 will be shortened to seven days from ten at present.

The new legislation, if passed by lawmakers, would be in place until October 31 and would return daily life in the country closer to how it was prior to the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

In March, Luxembourg dropped its most stringent Covid-19 rules, while as of Tuesday, travellers on public transport no longer need to wear a face covering.

However, the government is still considering plans to introduce a vaccine mandate, with a group of medical experts due to give their advice on the matter in the next few weeks, Dr Claude Muller, a virologist who sits on the panel, told broadcaster RTL on Monday.

