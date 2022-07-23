Government to extend fuel rebate for a month

Ministers agreed to extend the 7.5 cents per litre discount on petrol and diesel sold in the country until the end of August

Luxembourg is to extend an existing discount on automobile fuel due to expire at the end of this month to help households and to stay competitive with Germany, which has a similar rebate in place.

Government ministers agreed to extend the 7.5 cents per litre discount on petrol and diesel sold in the country for an extra month, until the end of August, the government said in a press release on Friday. The move is seen as preventing a month-long rush of motorists fuelling up in neighbouring Germany, where a similar fuel discount is scheduled to expire on 31 August.

Luxembourg's tax revenues are reliant on people from Germany, France and Belgium coming to the country to buy fuel, with the phenomenon having reduced in recent months due to similar prices.

The extension will cost the state €11.5 million, RTL reported on Friday. Belgium has a similar rebate in place until the end of September.



Romain Hoffmann, who heads Luxembourg's petrol lobby, in June urged the government to reduce fuel taxes in line with Germany. “If this does not happen, there is a risk of making even more losses in August than now," he told RTL at the time.

Luxembourg has subsidised fuel at the pump for the past three months by lowering taxes by 7.5 cents per litre as part of an €800 million deal to ease the impact of inflation on consumers. The inflation rate hit 7.4% in June, when petrol was almost 54% costlier and diesel 62% more expensive than the year before.

The consumer association ULC has asked the government to extend state subsidies for energy costs. The Grand Duchy, known for its low fuel taxes, has the highest number of cars per resident in the EU, accounting for the highest level of carbon emissions compared to the size of its population.

