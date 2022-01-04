Grand duke tests positive for Covid-19

The Grand Duchy's head of state Grand Duke Henri has tested positive for the coronavirus, the palace said on Tuesday, making him the latest in a series of prominent Luxembourgers to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

The grand duke, aged 66, is showing mild symptoms and is self-isolating after returning positive antigen and PCR tests on Tuesday, a statement from the palace said. It did not say whether his wife, Grand Duchesse Maria Teresa, has also tested positive.

The swearing-in of Luxembourg's new finance, sports and social security ministers, scheduled for Wednesday, will still go ahead, the palace confirmed. The grand duke will lead the ceremony via videoconference from the state palace in Berg in east Luxembourg, where he is believed to be self-isolating.

Grand Duke Henri, who succeeded his father Grand Duke Jean to the throne in 2000, is the latest prominent Luxembourger to catch the virus this week after Minister for the Interior Taina Bofferding tested positive on Monday.

Last year, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel had to be treated in hospital for Covid-19 for a week. At the time of his hospitalisation he had received one shot of the two-jab AstraZeneca vaccine. Bettel was one of several heads of government who caught Covid-19 alongside UK PM Boris Johnson, French President Macron and US President Donald Trump.

The news of the grand duke's infection comes as Luxembourg is registering record daily infections, fuelled by the more transmissible Omicron variant. Lawmakers tightened access to hospitality venues on Christmas Eve for those who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in an effort to curb the surge in infections. Hospitalisations with Covid-19, however, have remained stable.

