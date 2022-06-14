Green light for capital’s first state-run European school

It will be the sixth state-run international school in the country to follow the European curriculum

Lawmakers on Tuesday approved plans to open a new state-run European school in Luxembourg, the sixth of its kind in the country and the first one in the capital, a further sign that the country is becoming more cosmopolitan.



The Gaston Thorn school will open in September across two sites, a primary school in the Cessange district of the capital and a secondary school at the so-called Geesseknäppchen campus in Merl, Education Minister Claude Meisch said on Tuesday.

Both primary and secondary schools will eventually move to a campus in Limpertsberg and will have an English, French and German section with pupils also able to learn Portuguese, Spanish and Italian.

"An important alternative to our traditional school system has been created," Meisch said.



The school will be European-accredited, meaning it will follow the European curriculum but, unlike the European School in Kirchberg and Mamer, will be free to attend. Lycée Michel Lucius, another state school in the capital which offers an English language section, follows the UK curriculum and the Athénée's international section in Merl follows the International Baccalaureate.

Pupils will take two lessons of Luxembourgish - the main language of the country - per week throughout primary school up to the third year of secondary school, the education ministry said in February.

Deputies voted 34 to 4 to open the school, with 22 lawmakers abstaining. The right-wing party ADR, a long term campaigner to promote the Luxembourgish language, voted against the proposal.



The other European-accredited schools run by the state are in Mondorf-les-Bains, Clervaux, Differdange, Junglinster and Mersch.

