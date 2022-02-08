Greens politician joins former CSV leader's new party

A member of the Green Party is jumping ship to join a new political party set up by Frank Engel, who lost his job as the president of Luxembourg's main opposition party when he became entangled in a fraud scandal last year.

Luc Majerus has been municipal councillor of Luxembourg’s second-largest city, Esch-sur-Alzette, for seven years. But he will leave the Greens - part of Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's three-way coaliation, to Engel's party.

Engel was acquitted of fraud, breach of trust, money laundering and forgery after other members of the Christian Democrat Party (CSV) reported him to the prosecution last year in a financial scandal that cost the 46-year old his job at the helm the party that had ruled the country for decades.

The allegations emerged after party members found out Engel was being paid to recruit people to the CSV Frëndeskrees non-profit group, while never doing the work. In December, Engel, and six other CSV members embroiled in the scandal, were cleared of all charges.

Engel is now setting up his own political party, which he will officially present later this month, RTL reported. Marc Ruppert and Gary Kneip of Bettel’s Democratic Party (DP), will also join Engel. Ruppert, the DP’s former secretary general, took to Twitter to welcome Majerus on board.

Majerus decided “not to renew his membership with the Greens and will join the new party with Frank Engel and Mark Ruppert”, Majerus wrote in a letter which Ruppert published on Twitter. The Greens "abandoned many of their principles through their participation in government", the letter said.

