Groundwater pollution stalls drinking water supply

Groundwater supplies a large part of the country's drinking water needs, said Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg

Nearly a third of Luxembourg’s groundwater cannot be used as drinking water due to high levels of pollution, the environment ministry and water authority said on Tuesday.

The equivalent amount of water that 65,000 people normally consume can no longer be used, the press release stated.

Agricultural pollution, in particular fertilisers sprayed on fields and crops, is one of the main contributors to the high pollution levels.

Around 55% of Luxembourg’s drinking water supply comes from groundwater and nearly half of that supply is affected and has been cut off.

Not being able to use these resources is a “big challenge given there is a greater need for drinking water due to climate change and due to Luxembourg’s demographic and economic growth”, Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg said.

The ministry is putting in place stricter rules in areas where pollution levels are too high.

Greenhouse gas emissions from EU agriculture have held steady over the past decade, despite the bloc pouring more than €100 billion into measures to clean up farming of livestock and crops, the bloc's budget watchdog said last year.

Groups of farmers are receiving financial support to cultivate drained peatlands, an example of the "climate-unfriendly practices" that current agricultural policy coming out of Brussels supports, the auditors said.

Luxembourg witnessed a 50% rise in reports of surface water pollution last year, the ministry said earlier this month, linking the upsurge in cases to fuel oil leaks that followed the floods of July 2021.









