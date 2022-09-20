Hackers push porn onto town's outdoor video screen

A video screen to the side of this town hall in Wormeldange was hacked to display sexual images

A stunt that allowed hackers to show a pornographic video on a display outside the Wormeldange town hall is drawing unwelcome attention to the small, wine-producing town in Luxembourg's Moselle river valley.



The advertising screen facing the town's central square which usually posts civic notices or advertises local events was hijacked on Sunday night to show the sexual images, broadcaster RTL reported on Tuesday.

A video widely shared on social media networks showed the advertising panel broadcasting sexual acts.

Wormeldange municipal officials apologised for the "inappropriate surprise" on Monday, saying in a statement that an investigation will try to find out who took control over the video screen, RTL reported.

