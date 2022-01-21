Headcount ticks up most in public sector

The highest increase in paid workers was among those working in administration and public services

The highest increase in paid workers was among those working in administration and public services

Luxembourg’s public sector saw the highest increase in the number of paid employees in summer last year, the country's statistics bureau Statec said on Friday.



Between July and September 2021 the number of people in paid work increased by 3% across all sectors, compared with the same period the year before, Statec said in a press release.

The highest increase in paid workers was among those working in administration and public services at 5%, followed by people in specialised services – at 4% - such as those working as travel agents or at car rental businesses. The number of people working in construction increased by 4%.



In a sign that the Grand Duchy is bouncing back from the pandemic the number of people looking for work in Luxembourg in December remained at levels seen before the coronavirus came to the country at the start of 2020.

Unemployment figures have been gradually decreasing since December 2020 and last month just over 16,400 people were registered at the country’s job agency ADEM – a 18% decrease compared with December 2020 and similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Luxembourg's companies are also raising employees' wages by more than planned in 2022 in a bid to attract talent to the Grand Duchy.

Private sector business and European institutions have struggled to find staff because of high living and property costs in Luxembourg. As a result companies increased their budgets for salary raises planned for 2022, during the second half of last year, according to a British-American consultancy firm.

Budgets for salary raises planned for 2022 increased to an average of 3.3% in December last year, from 2.9% in July, consultancy firm Willis Towers Watson (WTW) said on Thursday.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.