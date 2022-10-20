Health fund forecasts higher than expected losses

The CNS is now set to post a €55 million deficit for this year, €7 million higher than originally forecast in May

Health Minister Paulette Lenert at the meeting of the committee on Wednesday

Luxembourg's national health insurance fund expects to make a loss of €55 million this year, a much higher deficit than was originally forecast, according to figures presented by a government-led committee on Wednesday, amid ongoing concerns over the state of its finances.

The prediction, for a financial deficit of €55.1 million, has been revised upwards from an earlier forecast of €48.1 million in May, following a meeting on Wednesday of a committee chaired by Health Minister Paulette Lenert, and comprising representatives of various ministries, employers' groups and unions.

In 2023, the CNS is expected to again record a loss, albeit a much smaller amount of €10.1 million, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting by the ministries of health and social security.

It means that the CNS will need to eat further into its reserves, which are forecast to drop to €848.2 million by the end of this year, to stay afloat.



"We have to think about sustainability, because spending will continue to rise, not least because of high inflation," Lenert said after the meeting.



A working group, set up after the last meeting of the committee in May, has been tasked with coming up with plans for how to balance the books at the CNS.

It had been due to present proposals at Wednesday's meeting but its work has been delayed as a result of the involvement of parties in other negotiations such as the recent tripartite talks, the ministries said.

"Its conclusions will be finally presented and discussed at the next quadripartite committee," the ministries said.



It comes just days after the CNS issued a warning about the state of its finances in its latest annual report, noting that annual expenditure has now outstripped spending in every year since 2018, and adding that "forecasts show that this situation will not improve".

Describing its own financial statement as "mixed", the fund said that reforms are "imperative" in order to "ensure the sustainability" of the health system in the future.

