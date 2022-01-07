Health system still heavily reliant on cross-border workers

Luxembourg's health system remains particularly reliant on cross-border workers and vulnerable to any border closures, with more than one quarter of all doctors and two thirds of all nurses living outside the country, a joint report by the EU and OECD has found.

The Grand Duchy's dependence on cross-border workers - 50% of employees across all sectors do not live in the country - is laid bare in the latest State of Health in the EU report, the findings of which were outlined by Health Minister Paulette Lenert at a press conference on Wednesday.



The trend is evident in the share of reimbursements the Grand Duchy's health system sends abroad, with the cost for workers' treatment outside of Luxembourg accounting for 20% of all healthcare expenditure in 2019.



The country has just three physicians per 1,000 residents, below the EU average of four, a shortfall attributed principally to the lack of medical training in the Grand Duchy. Luxembourg's first ever medical degree was launched only last year, making the country reliant on foreign-trained doctors, the report said.



The report also highlighted Luxembourg's success in keeping the pandemic at bay, citing its large-scale testing scheme which earned the country the number one spot in the EU in terms of testing rates. In July 2020, Luxembourg performed 23,000 weekly tests per 100,000 people, more than 10 times the EU average. Testing rates in the country were above the EU average for all of 2020.

Life expectancy in Luxembourg increased by two years between 2010 and 2020, but Covid-19 chalked off 11 months - above the EU average of eight months, the report found. Covid-19 caused 11% of all deaths in Luxembourg in 2020.

Excessive drinking and poor diet contributed to a third of all deaths in Luxembourg in 2019, the report noted. One in three adults said they have a 'heavy drinking episode' once a month, the third highest rate in the EU behind Denmark and Romania.

One in six adults is reported to be obese and overweight, while obesity levels and physical inactivity for 15-year-olds are also above the bloc's average, particularly amongst boys, the report warned.

On a more positive note, smoking amongst adults has sharply decreased, with only one in nine adults lighting up every day in Luxembourg compared to one in four 20 years ago.

