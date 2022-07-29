Healthcare staff to receive Covid bonus, better pay

New working conditions come into force after two years of negotiations

Luxembourg's healthcare staff will receive better pay when on call, extra time off for working night shifts and a bonus for their work during the pandemic, after trade unions and the Luxembourg Hospital Federation struck a deal following two years of negotiations.

The new conditions will be in place for the next three years for the 9,000 people working in the Grand Duchy's healthcare sector, trade unions OGBL and LCGB and the Fédération des Hôpitaux Luxembourgeois said in a joint statement on Friday.

The agreement aims to make the healthcare sector, which has suffered staff shortages in recent years, a more attractive place to work, the statement said.

“In these times of economic insecurity and record inflation, [we] are sending a strong signal by strengthening, among other things, the purchasing power of the lowest wages,” the organisations wrote.

More than 1,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Luxembourg since the pandemic first hit the country in 2020. With a population of more than 640,000 the Grand Duchy has so far administered close to 1.3 million doses, but this includes a number of cross-border workers.

Staff will receive a 3% bonus for their work over the past year, when the workload was heavier due to the pandemic, the statement said.

The deal also allows staff to progressively reduce their working hours in the years leading up to retirement, teleworking where possible, and scrapping the need to be at work within 10 minutes when on call.

