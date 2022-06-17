Heatwave of 35 degrees to hit Luxembourg

Elderly people, children or people with health problems should not spend too much time outdoors, Meteolux says

The temperatures are expected to be highest on Saturday

Luxembourg's national weather service has issued an alert for Friday afternoon and Saturday due to high temperatures, which could reach 35 degrees.

Elderly people, children and those with health problems should not spend too much time outdoors, avoid physical activity in the blazing sun, and stay hydrated, according to Meteolux' guidelines.

Temperatures could reach between 30 and 32 degrees on Friday and between 33 and 35 degrees on Saturday across the country.

People with pets should make sure they have enough water and are sheltered from the sun and not left in hot cars.

The heatwave comes with high ozone levels, which can cause irritation and breathing or heart problems.

Spain is currently registering temperatures of around 43 degrees in some regions, with southern France expected to follow suit on Friday.

