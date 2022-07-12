Temperatures over 30 degrees are forecast in the upcoming days, Meteolux says

Heatwave on the way, so stay hydrated

Luxembourg is set to experience a heatwave with temperatures rising over 30 degrees in the upcoming days.

Elderly people, children and those with health problems should not spend too much time outdoors, avoid physical activity in the blazing sun, and stay hydrated, the health ministry said in a press release on Tuesday. People should also check in on elderly people, the ministry said.



High temperatures up to 32 degrees are expected in southern Luxembourg on Wednesday, with hot conditions continuing until the weekend, weather warning service Meteolux said.

