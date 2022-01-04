Heavy rain to last, as flood threats loom until Wednesday

Luxembourg is set to face heavy rain and flooding for longer than previously expected, as the country's water authority extended a warning that the Grand Duchy should brace for bad weather until Wednesday morning.



The water authority on Monday first issued a warning that the country could be hit by heavy rains and flooding over a the first and second days of the week. But on Tuesday morning authorities said potential damage from bad weather could continue for a further 24 hours.

Flooding could take place along the Alzette and Sûre rivers and the waterways that feed into them, the water management agency said in a press release. Flooding is likely along the Sûre river on Tuesday afternoon in Diekirch and in Bollendorf in north and east Luxembourg respectively. Authorities will also closely monitor the situation on the Alzette river at measuring points in Luxembourg City, Mersch and Ettelbrück.

However, water levels are not expected to rise to that of last year when floods devastated hundreds of homes and businesses in July 2020, causing damages worth some €125 million. Locals had complained they did not receive adequate warnings from the authorities.

