Helping those most in need at Christmas

How the Stëmm Vun Der Strooss charity worked around Covid-19 restrictions to organise festive meals and gifts for homeless and vulnerable

After some of the most challenging times in its 25 year history, staff, volunteers and service users at Luxembourg charity Stëmm Vun Der Strooss gathered to celebrate festive cheer as one of the country’s longstanding Christmas traditions continued in the midst of pandemic restrictions.



The charity held their annual Christmas party for the homeless and most vulnerable on Thursday, with organisers coming up with creative solutions at quick notice to ensure all Covid-19 regulations were followed.

Around 300 people in total – broken up into small groups operating a rota system - turned up across two locations for the festive event last Thursday, held at Stëmm's premises in the Hollerich area of the capital and in Esch-sur-Alzette.

In order to maintain social distancing and avoid the mixing of large numbers, the charity admitted small groups in turns every 45 minutes from 11am to 5pm.



Once inside, each person sat down to a three-course Christmas meal – soup, bouchée à la reine with fries, and a Christmas log (bûche) for dessert - with Santa Claus on hand to distribute festive gifts such as hats, gloves, scarves and games for children. Several businesses in Luxembourg supplied food, drink, gifts, hygiene kits and facemasks for the celebrations.

The charity’s help throughout the year goes beyond support for the homeless. It also assists a range of groups in need, such as those with addictions, the working poor and those who have recently come out of jail, with its services including a daily warm meal and assistance for those seeking employment.



Impact of pandemic

The practicalities of the pandemic restrictions have caused significant disruption to the charity's work, director Alexandra Oxacelay said. “We can’t help as many people as we did before. That is the big problem,” she explained.

“We lost a lot of people, a lot of them don’t come anymore. We do have completely new faces coming to us,” Oxacelay added. “People who used to work in temporary positions and their contracts were not extended, more mums with children who are raising them alone.”



6 The volunteers and staff who helped ensure everything ran smoothly at the Christmas party in Esch Guy Jallay

The volunteers and staff who helped ensure everything ran smoothly at the Christmas party in Esch Guy Jallay Santa Claus had a busy day handing out gifts Guy Jallay People were admitted in small groups on a rota system every 45 minutes, to ensure compliance with Covid-19 rules Guy Jallay Volunteers and staff help serve the special three-course Christmas menu Guy Jallay Stëmm's annual Christmas party has been a tradition in Luxembourg for a quarter of a century Guy Jallay People arriving for Stëmm's annual Christmas party in Esch Guy Jallay

Before Covid-19 arrived almost two years ago, the charity welcomed hundreds of guests to the annual Christmas party at the Centre Culturel in Bonnevoie, with dozens of people from different companies in Luxembourg coming to volunteer on the day. Members of the Grand Duchy’s royal family, including Grand Duke Henri, had also joined the celebrations in recent years.

Aside from the gifts and the special Christmas menu, traditionally there was also a children’s play area, a tombola, music and the opportunity to get up on the dancefloor and practice some moves – all of which had to be removed from the schedule once the pandemic hit.

Around 90 volunteers used to help out each year, Oxacelay explained, but this year only 10 volunteers were required – who also operated a rota system, changing each hour – due to the restricted numbers.



The show must go on

After last Christmas, the charity had been hoping that the 2021 festivities could be held under improved conditions. Up until recent weeks, and the emergence of the Omicron variant and the tightening of the CovidCheck system, they were optimistic.

“In September we asked the Ministry of Health for permission to have 400 people. Until [early December] the party [of that size] was going to happen,” Oxacelay said. “Then we realised we could not have that big a party. Like the year before, it had to be small.”

Despite the challenges posed, Oxacelay said, there was no question of cancelling the event – a Christmas tradition in Luxembourg for a quarter of a century - as the pandemic has stressed even further the importance of having a day of celebration, good food and gifts.

“It was also important to [help] people forget that things are difficult. That is why we didn’t consider not doing the Christmas party,” she said.

Although the charity works in close partnership with the Red Cross and receives support from the Ministry of Health, generous donations from people and businesses across Luxembourg allow the charity to run the Christmas party without dipping into their normal funds.

“People are very generous at Christmas. Some people are generous in giving money, some are volunteers and others are generous in terms of giving clothes,” Oxacelay said. “I am just glad to see that people are becoming sensitised to the issue of homelessness.”

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.