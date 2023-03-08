Here are the major construction works due to end this year

By Emilie Chesné and Daniel de Jong

Construction works are ongoing across Luxembourg but some of them are due to come to an end this year.

Here is a list of the ongoing works:

Centre of the country

Luxembourg City

Redevelopment of several sites in Hollerich will begin in the spring, mainly on Rue de Vianden and the Rue Adolphe. These works are expected to continue until autumn 2024. Another new project is starting in Bonnevoie which will last until 2025.

Other construction projects are coming to an end. Traffic in Rue Cents in Kirchberg, Rue de Wiltz in Bonnevoie and on the Montée du Grund should resume by the end of summer.

Howald

There will be further works on Rue des Scillas and Rangwee to enable the tram's extension towards Howald. From 12 March and until the summer, Rue des Scillas will become a dead end but Rangwee will reopen to cars.

"Despite these disruptions, a significant improvement in traffic flow can be expected from the end of 2023," said Vicky Jungbluth, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Mobility and Public Works.



But it will still take some years before this area is completely finished. New commercial, office and residential buildings will be built in Howald and the Cloche d'Or districts.

A carpark for 2,000 vehicles is expected to be complete near the stadium by autumn.

Mersch

Construction works started on the new carpark at the end of last year and, after some delays, should be done by the end of this year.

The new parking garage with 400 parking spaces, built on part of a former industrial site, is intended to improve the capacity of the train station in Mersch.



A new housing project with 800 units is also being built and residents are expected to be able to start moving in next year.

Sandweiler

There will be changed on the E29, between the Robert Schaffner roundabout (also known as Iergärtchen) and the Sandweiler West roundabout. The left turn in the direction of Sandweiler will be removed, as it only served a construction materials company and was considered disruptive to traffic.

The left-turn lane in the direction of Sandweiler will be replaced by a second continuous lane until the roundabout. Foto: Frank Weyrich

This means drivers will be able to continue driving on two lanes from one roundabout to the other. This change is part of a measure started in 2017 to make traffic in this area flow more smoothly.

In the north

Clervaux

The new road construction in Clervaux should come to a close at the end of this year, after a nine year long construction period. It is meant to relieve traffic in Clervaux, Troisvierges, and on the N18.

The Irbicht Viaduct, here in 2019, represent the most important part of the new transverse road. Foto: Marc Hoscheid/LW-Archiv

Ettelbruck

The N7 will travel underground between parts of Ettelbruck and the rail tracks at the train station are being renewed and an additional platform and a carpark are being built.

In the east

Wormeldange

In this bordering commune, traffic will be difficult for most of the year. Since the beginning of March people can only cross the bridge to Wincheringen from Luxembourg to Germany due to a partial renovation. It will likely take around nine months before construction is completed. Until then, those crossing the border are advised to use the bridge between Grevenmacher and Wellen or the bridge in Remich.

Echternach

The construction of a new road aimed at relieving traffic in Echternach, which started in November 2022, will continue. The aim is to create a direct connection between the N10 and the junction of the Rue des Remparts with the Route de Wasserbillig.

Remich

In spring, the promenade in Remich is scheduled to be redesigned. There could potentially be disruptions to traffic, though an exact date for when construction will begin has not yet been announced.

The first phase concerns the section between the 'Wueswee' and the Caves St. Martin Photo: Chris Karaba

It means that about one kilometre of road along the N10 will be narrowed in the direction of Stadtbredimus and a cycling path, footpath and parking spaces will replace it.

In the south

Highway A3

The expansion of the A3 is meant to make traffic on the busiest road of the country flow more smoothly. While the section between the Gasperich junction and the Livange motorway junction is scheduled to be completed in 2024, the entire construction project will not be complete until 2028.



Esch-sur-Alzette

Modifications to the motorway connection between the A4 and the N13 will continue at the junction in Pontpierre. It is expected that the Pontpierre exit in the direction of the capital will be closed. There will be a diversion via Leudelange with 90 km/h speed limits. It is not yet known from when traffic will be disrupted.

There are works on the section of the A4 between the Lankelz junction and the Raemerich roundabout and until the summer only one lane will remain open in both directions, witha speed limit of 70 km/h.

The final work for this cross-border project has been announced for May. The last kilometre between the Micheville tunnel and the A4 was to be completed in 2019, but unexpected problems regarding the connection with the new hospital caused delays. The Micheville tunnel will be closed from the end of March until the exit to the temporary roundabout has been removed.

