High schools depend on lower-paid teachers for third of roles

Full-time teachers who lack the status of and are paid less than other teachers hold almost third of jobs in secondary schools

A so-called chargé teacher was intended to intervene in schools only temporarily in the event of a shortage, lawmaker said

Almost three out of 10 teachers in Luxembourg's secondary school classrooms fall into a category of educators with fewer credentials than their better-paid colleagues, the government said.



So-called chargéën teachers hold 29% of classroom jobs in secondary schools, 27% in vocational training, 57% in adult training, and 80% at the National Institute of Languages, Education Minister Claude Meisch wrote in response to a parliamentary question on Monday.

They are full-time teachers who lack the status of and are paid less than other teachers, who are likely to be civil servants.

"Originally, the concept of the [Chargé] was intended to intervene in schools only temporarily in the event of a shortage, but nowadays they are an integral part of the school landscape," lawmaker Sven Clement wrote to Meisch earlier this year.

Some became teachers with civil-servant status following a 2017 government decision that didn't need parliamentary approval, but efforts to fix that change into law have so far failed. A proposal remains currently before parliament.

In a separate response on Tuesday to a lawmaker's questions, Meisch said Luxembourg ended in-school Covid testing with the Easter holidays earlier this month. The obligation to wear masks in schools ended with legislation passed last month, the minister said.

