High wages, energy are obstacles, Luxembourg firms say

Luxembourg is living beyond its means, business lobby says, as economy grows at a tepid pace

Luxembourg's economy is growing at a sluggish pace of between 1 and 2% - half of what the country needs for its very high standard of living - the head of the country's main business lobby said on Thursday.

“In four years, the minimum wage has already increased by 16.5%,” said Carlo Thelen, director general of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. “It’s good to strengthen people's purchasing power, but it is at the expense of companies, which are suffering more today from the increase in energy bills.”



Luxembourg's output will continue to grow on a very modest path, with real GDP growth expected at 1.7% this year and 1.5% in 2023 the latest report of the country's statistics agency showed earlier this month.

The lobby group urged companies to keep their expenses under control, as Luxembourg is subject to the energy crisis affecting the rest of the world.

Luxembourg has set a voluntary target of cutting energy use by 15%, a measure agreed by EU leaders back in July, as the prospect of a full cut-off from Russian supplies looked increasingly likely because of the war in Ukraine.



The construction and industrial sectors were the most strongly affected by the current economic crisis, the Chamber said, adding that it may not always be able to guarantee social security. Wages in Luxembourg are ramped up each time inflation reaches a certain threshold, but the OECD last month urged the country to reform the system, saying it risks causing a further spike in inflation.

Companies are also suffering from a dearth of talent, the Chamber said. Luxembourg has the fastest growing population in Europe, largely on the back of immigration. But the pandemic, and the global economic recovery, have made it even harder to find the right staff than it already was.



