Homeless charity celebrates Christmas amid surge in requests

Volunteers help serve the annual Christmas meal at the Stëmm Vun Der Strooss event in Bonnevoie

After two disrupted Christmases due to the Covid-19 pandemic, staff, volunteers and service users at Luxembourg charity Stëmm Vun Der Strooss were finally able to host their annual Christmas celebrations without restrictions, amid a surge in demand for their services.

Around 400 people turned up to the charity’s annual Christmas meal and party for the homeless and most vulnerable in the Centre Culturel in Bonnevoie in mid-December, a far cry from last year’s event when Covid-19 measures meant the celebration was split across two locations and people had to book an appointment on a rota system.

After a starter of soup, main course of chicken with rice, vegetables and mushroom sauce, and Christmas log to finish, guests received a visit from the man from the North Pole, who presented a range of festive gifts.

This year, for the first time since 2019, guests were finally “able to dance again”, Stëmm Vun Der Strooss director Alexandra Oxacelay told the Luxembourg Times. “It is really the first Christmas party where we saw so many people,” she said.

Several businesses in Luxembourg supplied food, drink, gifts, hygiene kits, lunchboxes and bags for the celebrations, with 84 volunteers from nine organisations across the country assisting the preparations.

The charity’s help throughout the year goes beyond support for the homeless. It also assists a range of groups in need, such as those with addictions, the working poor and those who have recently come out of jail, with its services including a daily warm meal and assistance for those seeking employment.

The Christmas party was held as demand for the charity's daily hot meal facility has exploded this year, with 95,000 meals served between January and September at its two sites in Hollerich and Esch, up almost 50% from the same period last year.

The charity is set to open a third restaurant in Ettelbruck early next year, although there remains a €150,000 shortfall in funding for renovation and equipment for the site.

Around 50 people have been coming to the site’s car park every day to pick up meals since the summer, rising to 80 on Fridays, when a barbecue is held.

The new restaurant will have space to seat 30 people, Oxacelay said, who believes the numbers seeking help will continue to rise next year.

“We have people who come who didn’t come before, people who work in temporary jobs or who are on low salaries. We have the working poor coming now,” she said.

