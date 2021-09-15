Luxembourg seeks convicted killer set free by Spain

Spain did not enforce jail sentence as felon was minor at the time of the homicide

Luxembourg has issued an international arrest warrant for convicted killer Jean-Marc Sirichai Kiesch, who was caught in Spain last year after being on the run for 16 years - only to be then set free by a Spanish judge on Friday.

In 2000, the Grand Duchy sentenced Kiesch to a 20 year jail sentence for the manslaughter of a 69-year old woman in Eppeldorf.

But the young man went into hiding while on detention leave in 2004 and was arrested in Spain - in the Punta Umbria seaside resort just 40 kilometres east of the Portuguese border - only last year.

"I can confirm to you that the Luxembourg judiciary has decided to issue a new European and international arrest warrant for Mr Kiesch", Henri Eippers, spokesman for Luxembourg's prosecution said in an email on Wednesday.

Spain initially refused to surrender Kiesch to Luxembourg. A court in Spain last week ruled to not enforce the remaining 3,275 days of his sentence because Kiesch had been a minor at the time of the crime.

In Luxembourg, minors aged 16 and over can be prosecuted and convicted under adult criminal law.



