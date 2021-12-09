How not to buy a Christmas tree during the pandemic

A Christmas tree is supposed to be one of the charms of the festive season - the second we'll celebrate during a pandemic. A chance for families to gather, decorating the Christmas tree should get the festivities going.

It didn't for my family.

Every Christmas my dad gives himself a clear task: get a taller tree than the year before (and drive my mum up the wall in the process). Supermarkets stopped meeting his requirements a long time ago. A few years ago, we started going straight to the suppliers in Germany, where the trees are grown. But this year's tree antics were like no other. Let's wind back to the start.

My parents decided to take one last holiday before Christmas to escape potential lockdowns, jetting off to the Canaries at the end of November. That meant we had to get our tree before they left.

So, on a miserably cold Saturday morning, my dad and I set off, with a trailer to carry the monstrosity we were about to purchase. Spirits were high - my dad's were anyway. Last year, he managed to get a four-and-a-half metre tree. It fitted into our home surprisingly comfortably as we have a mezzanine floor that effectively gives us a two-storey room to showcase the gymnosperm.

Unfortunately, my dad had noticed the room left between the top of the tree and the ceiling. The aim for this year was to get a six-metre tree, he told me in the car. On the way to our destination on the other side of the Moselle, I got a phone call from my mum. She had woken up with a sore throat. It was November, the weather was humid and chilly. Nothing to worry about, but we are in a pandemic after all, so our minds inevitably jumped to Covid.

Their flight would depart at 6 o'clock the next morning, where should she get her test? Pharmacies were closed for antigen tests, PCR tests would take too long. Thankfully, my dad remembered he still had antigen tests at work he could fetch. But for now, we wading through muddy fields in Germany to find the perfect tree. My mum's test had to wait.

The morning went from bad to worse as my dad failed to find a single tree matching his expectations on the entire farm. Just as we were about to leave - rather foolishly in hindsight - I pointed out a tree right next to the entrance. It was enormous. Six metres, the vendor told us in a Mosellian accent. The perfect height, my dad elated. But it wasn't for sale. The tree had outgrown the usual size for Christmas trees, we were told, and the man could not imagine anyone in their right mind buying it. He clearly hadn't met my dad.

It didn't take long for him to convince the vendor to get his chainsaw out and cut down the beast. There was one issue though: the stand we brought to fit the trunk in was too small. Much to the dismay of our new friend, that meant he had to start cutting the tree to tailor the trunk to the stand.

Normally, buying a Christmas tree takes a couple of minutes. You point one out, they cut it down, pack it up and you're on your way again. But that was not the case for us. The vendor spent 15 minutes - an eternity in Christmas tree sales - carving the trunk like a Christmas roast. And it still wouldn't fit.

The vendor got visibly itchy. He wanted to get on with his job. It was the first Saturday of the Christmas season and people were lining up to get their tree. It took him another 10 minutes before the tree fitted. And then we bumped into another issue: the tree was too big for our trailer.

We had to open both the front and the rear hatch to squeeze it in. That obviously got me thinking: if it sticks out on both ends of a 4.5 metre trailer, how is it going to fit in our house? But that was not my dad's concern, nor should it have been: my mum was waiting to find out if she had Covid at home.

On the way back my dad unveiled his plan. He would help me drag the tree to our lounge window. I would then erect it by myself whilst he would fetch a test for my mother. I knew straightaway that was not going to work, but let him focus on my mum for now. While he was gone, I measured the height of the ceiling and confirmed what I had suspected all along: the tree was too tall. My dad had succeeded. He got a taller Christmas tree than the year before.

I have no shame in admitting that I have no manual labour skills. That's after all why I became a journalist. Nevertheless it fell to me to cut the tree down to size, which I managed with all my fingers still intact. Using my super-human strength, I also managed to erect the tree. All was well, or was it?

My dad had come back, my mum found she had no Covid. She proceeded to kill off any remaining pathogens - coronavirus or not - with a big glass of wine. My dad was visibly pleased with himself. He got his tree, his wife didn't have Covid and the holiday could go ahead as planned.

Here is where I need to pause and reflect. As journalists it is our job - no our vocation - to think on our feet, make connections quickly and suspect that people might not be telling you the whole truth. But I had failed to see through my dad's cunning plan. Conveniently, he was about to go on holiday for two weeks and told me I would have to decorate the tree all by myself.

I should have seen it coming. He had done the same to my mum the year before.

