Weather warnings placed over Luxembourg on Monday and Tuesday mean that people are at higher risk of dehydration or heatstroke

How to avoid fires and protect yourself from the heatwave

By Jeff Wiltzius and Heledd Pritchard

Soaring temperatures exceeding 35 degrees across Europe have seen woodland in France and Spain burn down during the weekend, and hundreds of people die as a result of an unprecedented heatwave.

In Luxembourg, the fire service has dealt with 20 wildfires so far this year, spokesman Cédric Gantzer said in an interview. The year 2020 was particularly bad, with 83 wildfires, for a total of 211 over the past four years.

It is mostly people who are to blame for such events, Gantzer said, with barbecues an obvious risk. Make sure to find a stable surface and that the wind cannot get hold of it and carry around flying sparks. Do not use fire accelerators and wait for the embers to cool down before leaving them, he said.

Gantzer also urged not to leave glass bottles behind in nature because they may function like a magnifying glass and start a fire. “The reflections of the sun rays in the glass are enough to start a fire,” he said. Nor is it a good idea to drive over fields during the hot temperatures forecast for the coming days.

Firefighters recently had training on how to deal with wildfires, and large fire engines are now placed across the country in anticipation.

Advice from the fire service

Do not throw cigarette butts in nature

Do not leave glass bottles or broken glass in nature

No open fires

Barbecue only in designated areas

Have a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water ready in case

Do not drive over fields

Keep access to fields and forest paths free for firefighters

Luxembourg’s met office, Meteolux, has placed an orange “danger” warning over the southern half of the country from 13:00 on Monday and across the entire country from the same time on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35 Celsius on Monday and 37 Celsius on Tuesday. Southern Luxembourg will be the hottest part of the country both days, Meteolux said. It also placed a yellow “potential danger” warning over the north of the country for Monday afternoon.

The warnings mean that people are at higher risk of dehydration or heatstroke, in particular the elderly, children and people suffering from chronic health issues or mental health problems.

The heatwave is making its way across Europe, with temperatures reaching 42 Celsius expected in the French city of Nantes on Monday and 40 Celsius in Paris on Tuesday. The UK is expecting a record 40 Celsius on Tuesday.



How to protect yourself during the heatwave

Shut windows, shutters and curtains during the day and air your home at night

Drink at least 1.5 litres of water, drinking regularly throughout the day

Avoid going out between 11:00 and 21:00

Wear something on your head when you go out

Avoid physical activity

Keep in touch with vulnerable people and encourage them to stay in a cool place

The heat is also affecting the Luxembourg Moselle’s vineyards and the president of the area’s private winemakers’ association fears the persistent drought will cause greater damage to the vines.

The vines need up to 70 litres of rainfall per month, Ern Schumacher said, but this amount of rainfall is not on the cards any time soon. Hardly any rain has fallen in the region since the beginning of July.

(Additional reporting by Irina Figut)



