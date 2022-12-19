How to party like the Grinch

Five ways to celebrate the holidays like you wanted to steal Christmas

Do Christmas celebrations, year after year, make you crave something different? Does the anticipation of having to celebrate Christmas in the traditional way cause you to do your best Grinch impression? Or does the Mariah Carey song make you frown even more than the Jim Carrey character?

Then look no further. Here, there is no judgement. Here you can embrace your best inner Grinch.

But, but, but....that doesn't mean you can't have fun. You see, the Grinch's underrated trait is that he embraced who he is. Even if he had to move to the top of a mountain by himself, but that is beside the point. The Grinch had his own idea of fun, even if everyone judged him.

So, here are five ways to spice up your holiday with an alternative twist.

1. Play the Grinch who stole gifts

If you find buying a gift for all your loved ones a bit too complicated or you just do not have the time to start a shopping spree across the labyrinth that malls are during the holidays, we got just the game for you.

A typical Grinch move is stealing gifts Shutterstock

In this game, all you need to do is buy one gift that is funny and weird, wrap it up and put it on a table. Usually gifts are of similar value, for example €20, and can even allocate themes such as "impractical gifts".

Have your guests gather around the table and let someone pick and open one. Then, the following guest must either pick another gift on the table or steal one that has already been opened. If they choose to steal from someone, that person also has the option of choosing a new unopened gift or stealing from someone else.

Each gift can be stolen three times, and the game ends when everyone has a gift.

2. Skip the tree

Skip or steal the Christmas tree Shutterstock

A Christmas tree is maybe too conventional. But, did you know that fairy lights and ornaments can go onto anything you set your mind to? A more climate-friendly option could be to pick out a random household item and turn it into a holiday centre piece.

Use your imagination and find something that you can wrap your Christmas lights around whether its a ladder, a coat rack or a big house plant. Anything can be Christmassy when you put your creativity into action.

Don't forget to place your presents at the bottom of it.

3. Build your own holiday getaway

Buy gingerbread cookies to build your very own holiday getaway Shutterstock

Don't have enough in your bank account to buy your loved one a house or a holiday trip? Then maybe buying a ginger bread house and lots and lots of candy can be a nice substitute.

Put your best architectural and design skills at play and gather your loved ones to compete for who can build the best holiday gingerbread house.

4. Movie marathon

A movie marathon could be just the trick to spice up your holiday Shutterstock

With the freezing temperatures you could skip your typical family Christmas dinner and instead have pizzas and watch holiday movies with whoever is closest to you. Jim Carrey would surely appreciate a little rerun of the classic Grinch movie as well to be fully inspired to embrace your truest Grinchy persona.

Extra tip: A fun drinking game for those willing to spike the punch is placing a Santa hat on one or both sides of your TV. If a character in the movie is wearing the hat, you take a sip.

5. A potluck dinner in between friends

All your invitees can bring a dish to complete the Christmas meal Shutterstock

Even though the Grinch had a harder time making friends, maybe you can give it a go and use your dining area to invite yours, especially the ones who do not usually celebrate Christmas, and have everyone bring a dish that they love or could be characterised as "comfort food".

As much as our inner green furry beast does not stand the sight of a conventional holiday dinner it is hard to resist being surrounded with people you hold dear and have good food, especially when you don't have to cook a five course dinner.

Now you can also give it a try and steal Christmas Photo: Shutterstock





