Hundreds of bicycle advocates rally for more room
transport

1 today at 12:04
More than 800 in Luxembourg demand more focus on human-powered travel
A man and his bicycle at Luxembourg demonstration on Saturday demanding more safe biking paths
Photo credit: Foto: Gilles KAYSER

By Sophie Hermes and Emery P. Dalesio

Hundreds of cyclists turned out in Luxembourg's capital to demand more government attention to expanding pedal-powered transportation.

About 800 to 1,000 bicycle advocates gathered in the city on Saturday, with the summery weather helping increase the turnout from about 500 last year. Their demands include closing gaps in what should be a safe and connected network of cycle paths that encourage two-wheeled travel.

"It must be possible to get safely from A to B in Luxembourg," Philippe Herkrath of the advocacy group ProVelo told Luxemburger Wort.

The initiative also calls for mutual respect for all road users, a reduced and nationwide 30 km/h speed limit within town limits, and improved public participation in planning bicycle infrastructure.

