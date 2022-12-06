Hundreds of children hospitalised with lung disease - Lenert

Luxembourg City's children's hospital has had to postpone non-urgent surgeries to cope with the influx

Just over 250 needed to be hospitalised for bronchiolitis

Luxembourg City's children’s clinic is struggling to cope with a severe outbreak of a lung disease that has caused over 200 hundred children to require hospital treatment, forcing them to put off non-urgent surgeries, Health Minister Paulette Lenert said on Tuesday.

Between early October and December, over 650 children were taken to the Centre Hospitalier du Luxembourg (CHL) to be examined for bronchiolitis, a disease that attacks the respiratory tract and can be especially dangerous for children under age of two, Lenert said in response to a parliamentary question.

Just over 250 needed to be hospitalised, she added, without giving an age breakdown.

The outbreak has pushed the CHL to the brink, with the clinic postponing non-urgent surgeries for children, Lenert said, a measure that hospitals across the country had to resort to when Covid-19 cases overwhelmed the healthcare sector in the winter of 2021.

The Centre Hospitalier has set up a crisis cell to keep up with the evolution of bronchiolitis cases. It has also increased the capacity of beds in existing units, Lenert said.

The health ministry also launched a campaign to raise awareness of the bronchiolitis outbreak, handing out pamphlets in Crèches and communicating via social media.

