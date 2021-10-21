Police prepare for trouble as Polish miners march on Kirchberg

Reinforcements drafted in ahead of demonstration on Friday against ruling ordering Poland to pay daily fines for refusing to close coal mine

Protestors will start their demonstration outside the European Court of Justice in Kirchberg

Hundreds of police officers, along with military vehicles, dogs, air support and barbed wire barricades, will be deployed on Friday morning in Kirchberg, where around 2,000 Polish protestors will demonstrate outside the European Court of Justice over a recent ruling ordering Poland to pay daily fines for refusing to close a coal mine.

Judges at the ECJ, located in the Kirchberg area - home to many of the EU institutions present in Luxembourg - ruled last month that Poland must pay €500,000 a day to the European Commission for refusing to cease extraction activities at the Turow mine near the border with the Czech Republic, which has argued it is having a negative environmental impact.

The demonstrators are expected to march from outside the EU court to the Czech embassy near the Glacis, Luxembourg police said in a statement. The Czech Republic filed the initial lawsuit against Poland.

The protest, which is expected to start from 9.30am onwards and last around two hours, has been organised by members of Poland’s trade union Solidarnosc.





Friday's planned demonstration comes amid the backdrop of a wider row between Poland and the European Union over issues such as the rule of law and LGBTQ rights, with the bloc threatening to withhold funding due to the country in response.

Poland’s nationalist government last week cemented into law a ruling that challenges the EU legal order by saying Polish law can override it. That move came on the same day that a case was being heard in the ECJ in which Poland is appealing a mechanism established in January that allows the EU to withhold budget distributions to member states.



In total, around 840 police officers will be involved on Friday, including officers from units such as the special police, airport police and judicial police. They will also be accompanied by air support and officers with dogs, while Belgian police will provide support with water cannons and two vehicles similar to military armoured personnel carriers (APC vehicles) and barbed wire has been put up in the area.

In order to make a maximum number of officers available in the event of unrest, several police stations in the city will be closed on Friday morning. Roads around the ECJ will be blocked, including Boulevard John F. Kennedy, Boulevard Konrad Adenauer and nearby streets, Bech Bridge, and the Schuman roundabout.

Earlier this year, the Czech Republic filed a lawsuit against Poland saying the Turow mine, close to the Czech border, drains groundwater from surrounding areas and expressing concerns about its environmental impact.



The ECJ ordered Poland to stop its extraction activities at the mine but the country's government ignored the order. Last month the ECJ said Poland must pay €500,000 a day for as long as the mine continues to extract.

A group of pro-EU Polish supporters living in Luxembourg are organising a counter protest against the trade union members.

"We will be there to express our support for the rule of law within EU member states," pro-EU protest organisers Izabela Milewska and Ania Bator wrote in an email on Thursday.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here!