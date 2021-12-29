Infections stable as Luxembourg ramps up Covid measures

Of the 19 patients in intensive care last week, 13 were unvaccinated

Covid-19 infections remained stable over the last week compared to the previous one, but fewer tests were carried out, reducing the chance of identifying Covid-19 infections.

During the week starting 20 December, around 2,700 people tested positive for Covid-19, the government said in its weekly round-up on Wednesday. However, the number of PCR tests went down in the same week, decreasing from 31,000 to 25,000.

Among the 2,688 infections detected that week, the incidence rate among the unvaccinated was almost twice as high as for those who are fully jabbed.

On Christmas Day, new measures came into place with more restrictions targeting the unvaccinated. Hospitality venues now close at 11pm and additional tests are required for those who have not yet received a booster vaccine.

Among hospital admissions, 29 out of 47 patients in wards were unvaccinated, with 18 fully vaccinated, while 13 out of 19 patients in intensive care were unvaccinated.

For the week of 20-26 December, a total of 31,520 vaccines doses were administered, compared to more than 40,000 the week before. Six people died of the virus last week, down from nine the week before.

More than 2,900 people received a first dose, more than 1,800 a second dose and more than 26,700 people received a booster dose during that week.

The country has now administered more than 1 million doses of vaccines since the start of vaccine campaign one year ago.





