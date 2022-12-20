Inflation easing up, job market cooling down, Statec says

Inflation has fallen below the 6% mark in Luxembourg for the first time since February

Inflation is easing up in Luxembourg as the country's job market loses steam, statistics agency Statec said on Tuesday, with hospitality businesses, construction and communication companies among those most struggling.

Prices rose by 5.9% year-on-year in November - the first time they fell under the 6% mark since the war in Ukraine started at the end of February.

Inflation rose less sharply partly because the cost of fuel products, such as petrol or diesel, dropped by almost 5% in November compared to the previous month, Statec said in a report released on Tuesday.

The easing of inflation in Luxembourg is also due to a slowing of prices in the United States which led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates less quickly. This meant the euro strengthened compared to the dollar making imported goods less costly for European consumers, Statec said.

The positive inflation outlooks comes as Statec predicts the labour market will grow by just 2.3% in 2023, down from 3.4% in 2022, the report said.

"While job creation remains at a relatively high level in Luxembourg at the end of the year, it has clearly entered a slowing down phase," Statec said. In particular, restaurants and bars, as well as construction firms, have struggled to create new jobs in recent weeks, the report noted.

Unemployment is forecast to hit 5.1% in 2023, Statec said. The rate stood at 4.9% in November, Luxembourg's job agency Adem said on Tuesday.

