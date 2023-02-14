Islamophobic acts in Luxembourg slow

A survey on Islamophobia in Luxembourg shows that hostility towards people with this religious affiliation is slowly decreasing, although women are still more likely to be victims of Islamophobia than men, an advocacy group said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, women are more likely to be victims of Islamophobia, which can be caused by the wearing of the veil or other symbols of Islam that are somewhat more visible on women than on men," Jasmin Jahic, president of the group that drafted the report called the Observatory of Islamophobia in Luxembourg (OIL), said in an RTL interview.

The third annual OIL poll took the views of 151 Muslims about their experiences of discrimination. Almost 85% of the respondents are residents in or nationals of Luxembourg, the group said.

The majority of incidents of Islamophobia were experienced in the workplace Wort

Nearly a quarter of participants said they personally suffered experiences of Islamophobia in 2020, but only around 16% in 2021, the group said.

Almost a third of all participants said they witnessed Islamophobia in 2020 without directly being targeted, while less than 20% said they witnessed it in 2021.

There is, therefore, a decrease of 9% in Islamophobic acts between the year 2020 and 2021, the most important decrease since the survey started in 2017.

Just over half of men and a bit more than 40% of women surveyed said they displayed a public symbol of their faith through the wearing of a beard or clothing such as the hijab, the group said, adding that women received more discrimination for that display.

Nearly the majority of all direct incidents of Islamophobia (49%) were experienced in the workplace. Other incidents typically took place on social media and in the press, public spaces and the education sector.

Over 15% of individuals who perceived Islamophobia received threats and 7% reported physical attacks, the OIL said.

"We had a Muslim lady in Esch [...] who was told: 'I'm going to butcher Muslim women'. So, the words [chosen by some people] can be very violent," Mohamed Ceman, a member of the OIL, told RTL.

However, more than three quarters of the people surveyed felt that they were doing better than their Muslim counterparts in the neighbouring countries of France, Germany and Belgium.

And, around 70% of the participants believe that individuals of Muslim faith are well integrated socially in the Grand Duchy, said the group.

Racism was the main factor in the majority of cases lodged with Luxembourg's anti-discrimination body in 2021, surpassing for the first time complaints about prejudice based on disability, the agency said in its annual report.

A total of 60 cases - almost a quarter of the 245 reports handled overall by the Centre for Equal Treatment (CET) - in 2021 centred on race or ethnic origin, according to the report.

"Often situations of Islamophobia are the result of a global event. All it takes is a terrorist attack somewhere for some Muslims in Luxembourg to be labelled as terrorists or for someone to say to them in the street: 'Go home!'," said Cemam on RTL.

