Jobseeker numbers stall at highest level this year

Luxembourg's unemployment agency saw an increase of 13% in jobseekers compared to October last year

The number of people unemployed in Luxembourg last month stalled, standing at the highest level seen this year, data published on Monday by unemployment agency Adem showed.

More than 14,600 people were registered with Adem at the end of October – up 4% compared with September and 13% higher than in the same period last year. The rise was mainly due to people under 30 years old, Adem said.

The unemployment rate stands at 4.9% - identical to September and January. The rate has stood at 4.8% or 4.7% every other month of the year, Statec data shows.



While the number of jobseekers is on the rise there are almost 750 fewer people on the agency’s list compared to October 2021, Adem said.

More than 120 people who signed up with Adem in October were Ukrainian refugees. Just 7% of the Ukrainians who have fled their homeland and registered with Adem have found a job in Luxembourg, a senior official said in August.

The number of vacancies remains high, with more than 13,000 open jobs available. But companies added only around 3,200 new jobs to Adem’s list in October – a decrease of 16% compared to the same period last year, which is mainly evident in the construction, hospitality and food industry.

