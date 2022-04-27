Joëlle Welfring named new environment minister

Joëlle Welfring has been named as the new environment minister

Senior civil servant Joëlle Welfring has been named as Luxembourg's new environment minister, replacing Carole Dieschbourg, who stepped down last week following controversy linked to the approval of a building permit for a garden shed granted to a party colleague in 2019.

The decision was announced at a press conference held by the Green Party on Wednesday afternoon. The nomination is expected to be formally approved at an extraordinary party congress on Saturday.

Welfring was appointed director of the country's environmental administration just last month, having worked for almost eight years as deputy to the long-time director Robert Schmit.



Dieschbourg resigned on Friday after the public prosecutor's office asked that parliament lift her immunity in an investigation into a 2019 building permit approved by her ministry.

The Environment Ministry retroactively approved the construction of a large garden shed in a protected nature zone by the former mayor of Differdange, Roberto Traversini, who like Dieschbourg was a Green party member.

Claude Turmes, the Energy Minister, had been announced as an interim replacement for Dieschbourg, who has denied any wrongdoing in relation to the granting of the permit, and re-iterated that denial when announcing her resignation.



On Monday, lawmakers made moves to lift the former minister's immunity against prosecution. Parliament's internal governing body has proposed that lawmakers back a resolution instructing judicial police to interview Dieschbourg. Parliament is expected to review Monday's decision shortly and then vote on whether to allow immunity to be removed.

(Additional reporting by Jörg Tschürtz)



