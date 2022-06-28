Keeping talent is Luxembourg's biggest worry - EY survey

The building of the European Court of Justice in Kirchberg, in Luxembourg's capital city

Finding talented staff - and keeping them in the country - are the two main risks to Luxembourg's attractiveness as a financial hub for the next three years, two-thirds of decision-makers in the Grand Duchy said, according to a survey by accounting and consultancy firm EY Luxembourg.

Of hundreds of Luxembourg-based senior business people, 65.8% listed attracting and retaining staff as their main concern, whereas connectivity, transport and logistics infrastructure were the least of their worries.

“We wanted to know if foreign investment in Europe was showing signs of recovery after a 13% decline in 2020 in Europe and how it was performing in the Grand Duchy,” Olivier Coekelbergs, country managing partner at EY Luxembourg, said in a preface to the report.

As the financial sector is the country’s largest single sector in Luxembourg’s economy, with an activity representing a quarter or more of the country’s overall economy, EY examined the performance and perceptions towards the Grand Duchy as a destination for foreign direct investment.

“It is no exaggeration to say that companies are facing a set of challenges more complex than ever before,” Coekelbergs said.

The survey also showed other countries were catching up with the Grand Duchy in terms of tax attractiveness. Only 13% of respondents said planned or current tax policies had made Luxembourg more attractive, while Lithuania scored 67% on that count, Italy 60% and France 56%. Of the total respondents, 52% thought Luxembourg had become slightly or significantly less attractive.

The degree of digitalisation of tax authorities is the most important factor influencing decisions to choose a location across Europe. “It is worrying that more investors than any other country (28%) believe that Luxembourg lags behind Europe in investment in digital talent and skills,” EY said.

When asked to consider the factors that positively influence decisions to invest in the Luxembourg Finance Hub, 47.9% of respondents voted for “the unique pool of multilingual, highly skilled talent”, EY said.



“In Luxembourg, business can be conducted in French, German and English and over 47% of the workforce is foreign .... and this is something the Grand Duchy should put in the spotlight,” EY said.

Despite the growth in some of Luxembourg's sectors, such as ICT, firms have reported difficulties in recruiting candidates, citing extortionate property prices and the high cost of living compared to other European cities.

