Killing a wolf might set you back a fortune

The last sighting of the predator in Luxembourg was in January

The last sighting of the predator in Luxembourg was in January

Hunters beware: the wolf is making a comeback in the Benelux after an absence of a century - but killing the rare predator will set you back a fortune.

Maiming or killing the strictly protected species can result in a penalty of up to €750,000 - the price of a decent-sized flat in the city of Luxembourg - the environment ministry said in response to a parliamentary question.



On top of that, the perpetrator could be handed a prison sentence of between eight days and six months.

This is the last wolf that was sighted in Luxembourg, in January Foto: privat

Wolves have been sighted several times in Luxembourg in recent years, after becoming extinct across much of Europe in the 19th century. The last time a lone wolf was spotted was on 11 January in the north of the country.

Despite popular belief, hunters are not the main threat to the wolf, it is Luxembourg's omnipresent car lovers, Marc Goergen of the Pirate Party said. If you happen to run one over, official advice says to let the animal go in case of a small impact or call the police if it is seriously wounded.

The likelihood of that is slim, however. There have been no other sightings of wolves in Luxembourg since 11 January and they can roam in areas that span more than 10% of the country's entire surface.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.