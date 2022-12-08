New Zealand company Ohmio has headquarters in Luxembourg from where it hopes to expand into Europe

Kiwi bus first to hit the Luxembourg road with no driver

Ohmio won a call for work to get driverless buses on the road in Luxembourg

The driverless bus will make its debut in Luxembourg in the summer of 2023, when two of the vehicles will start making short trips near a train station to transport passengers to nearby destinations in busy areas.

The autonomous vehicles will run their course at a leisurely pace of 25 km/hour in a city in the south of the country, which is yet to be picked, said Carlo Hansen, the head of the bus department at national railway operator CFL.

Nor is there a fixed date yet for when the vehicles - built by the New Zealand-based company Ohmio - will hit the road, said Hansen.

Before their launch, the automated vehicles need to undergo more testing, first on a closed circuit in the village of Bissen, then on a 3 km journey (outside public routes) in a CFL terminal in Bettembourg.

"When we've mastered the technology, we will define a journey and stops for the public," Tom Ewert, a CFL spokesperson said.

And while there is no need for a human at the wheel of the vehicles - which can sit 14 passengers - a driver will nonetheless have to be present at all time to step in when things threaten to go wrong, Hansen said.

The driverless buses do not emit fumes or noise and are fully electric Ohmio

In 2020, Ohmio won a call for work to get driverless buses on the road in Luxembourg, after the transport ministry and Luxinnovation, an agency that helps companies set foot on the ground in the Grand Duchy, launched the project.

The vehicles can teach itself from making test rides, said Robert Sykora, who runs Ohmio's operations in Europe - from Luxembourg headquarters.

The Grand Duchy is the company's first project on the continent, but its goal is to win more countries over. "We made submissions to Finland, we are working on a project in the UK. We have interest from other European countries. So, the European market ... is really emerging and therefore this is one of the challenges, to be part of it," said Sykora.





